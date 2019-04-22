Patriots Could Take Quarterback At End Of First Round Of 2019 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots could break a 19-year trend in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Since Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took over in 2000, New England hasn’t selected a quarterback, wide receiver or center in the first round of the draft. With the draft just three days away, it’s sounding more and more likely that the Patriots could take a quarterback with their 32nd overall pick to close out the first round of the draft.

The Patriots are most likely to take a defensive tackle, cornerback or quarterback at the end of the first round, sources have indicated to NESN.com. The Patriots also could trade out of the first round altogether if the right players already have come off of the board.

DraftAnalyst.com’s Tony Pauline reported Monday that New England could take West Virginia quarterback Will Grier at the end of the first round. The Patriots have shown considerable interest in Grier and Duke’s Daniel Jones.

Grier is slightly undersized at 6-foot-2, 217 pounds, but he’s a solid athlete and considered one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the 2019 NFL Draft. He completed 67 percent of his passes in 2018 for 3,865 yards with 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He led NFL Scouting Combine attendees in ball speed, throwing the ball 59 MPH.

QB Ball Speeds (Peak MPH) 59 Will Grier, Brett Rypien

58 Clayton Thorson

57 Nick Fitzgerald

56 Jordan Ta'amu

55 Ryan Finley, Gardner Minshew

54 Jake Browning, Tyree Jackson, Daniel Jones, Drew Lock

53 Trace McSorley, Easton Stick, Jarrett Stidham

52 Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Shurmur — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 22, 2019

Grier ranked sixth in Pro Football Focus‘ adjusted completion metric and 19th in average depth of target. He’s widely been considered a second- or third-round prospect throughout the draft season, but it appears he’s rising up the ranks as the draft draws near.

The highest Belichick has taken a quarterback in New England came in 2014, when he selected Jimmy Garoppolo 62nd overall. Belichick has taken three quarterbacks in the third round of the NFL draft.

