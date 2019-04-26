Patriots First-Round Pick N’Keal Harry Made This Ridiculous Catch In College

The New England Patriots wasted no time filling their most pressing need as they entered the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Patriots used their top selection — No. 32 overall — on Arizona State wide receiver N’Keal Harry. Harry already has made history without even playing a down in Foxboro, as he became the first wide receiver taken in the first round by the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era.

It’s easy to understand why Belichick and the Patriots are big fans of Harry. He boasts imposing size at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, is an elite route runner and has great hands. Just take a look at this highlight from the 2018 college football season in which Harry plays the back shoulder of USC cornerback Iman Marshall before making an absolutely absurd one-handed catch.

Yeah, we have a feeling Tom Brady was on board with the Patriots’ first-round decision.

The draft rolls on Friday night with Rounds 2 and 3 beginning at 7 p.m. in Nashville.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images