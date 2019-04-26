Watch Bill Belichick Call N’Keal Harry After Patriots Make First-Round Pick

Tom Brady was in desperate need of offensive weapons in wake of Rob Gronkowski’s retirement, Chris Hogan’s departure and Josh Gordon’s uncertain future.

There’s still work to be done in filling out their pass-catching depth chart, but the New England Patriots took a big step in the right direction Thursday night in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Patriots used the No. 32 overall pick on Arizona State’s N’Keal Harry, who became the first wide receiver taken by New England in the first round in the Bill Belichick era. Belichick was the first to inform Harry that he’d been drafted by the Patriots, who released some behind-the-scenes footage from their war room as the pick was made.

Check it out:

Harry already sounded like a Patriot during his introductory conference call Thursday night. The 21-year-old noted he’ll come to New England with a “workhouse mindset” and a coachable nature. He’s “extremely excited” about the opportunity to catch passes from Brady, and it’s safe to assume the feeling is mutual.

