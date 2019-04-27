Patriots Select Guard/Center Hjalte Froholdt With 118th Pick In 2019 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots dipped back into the Arkansas pool on Day 3 of the 2019 NFL Draft, selecting interior offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt with the 118th overall pick.

Froholdt, who grew up in Denmark, was a three-year starter at left guard for the Razorbacks and also started three games at center as in 2018. As a senior, he earned second-team All-SEC honors and served as a team captain. His first name is pronounced “YELL-duh.”

With the 118th pick in the #NFLDraft, the Patriots select OL Hjalte Froholdt. From Denmark to Arkansas to Foxboro, welcome to New England, @HFroholdt! #PatsDraft pic.twitter.com/NWT3bRfVQL — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 27, 2019

Here are Froholdt’s measurables and combine testing numbers:

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 306 pounds

Hand size: 9 3/4 inches

Arm length: 32 1/4 inches

40-yard dash: 5.2 seconds

Bench press: 31

Vertical jump: 27 1/2 inches

Broad jump: 105 inches

Three-cone drill: 7.51 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.54 seconds

Froholdt, who played defensive tackle as a freshman, was considered one of the best pass-blocking guards in this year’s draft class. He surrendered just five total pressures and zero sacks in 419 pass-block snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots don’t have a pressing need for an interior O-lineman, but left guard Joe Thuney is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Froholdt began his college career under former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema, who now works as a Patriots assistant. Other Bielema disciples New England has drafted include defensive ends Trey Flowers and Deatrich Wise (Arkansas) and running back James White (Wisconsin).

The Patriots also drafted another offensive lineman in the third round Thursday night, selecting West Virginia’s Yodny Cajuste with the 101st overall pick. Before that, they selected Arizona State wide receiver N’Keal Harry in the first round, Vanderbilt cornerback Joejuan Williams in the second and Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich and Alabama running back Damien Harris in the third.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images