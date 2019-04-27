Patriots Plan Ahead By Taking Guard With First Of Three Fourth-Round Picks

FOXBORO, Mass. — With three fourth-round picks and seven total selections in Day 3, the New England Patriots had the freedom to plan for the future with their 118th overall pick.

The Patriots selected Arkansas guard Hjalte Froholdt with their first fourth-round pick. His first name is pronounced “yelda,” by the way.

Patriots left guard Joe Thuney will be a free agent after the 2019 season. The Patriots could be looking for a future starter at that position if Thuney departs in free agency. Since the Patriots elected to pay up for right guard Shaq Mason last year, it appears that could be a strong possibility. It’s unlikely they pay top money for two guards.

Froholdt, a Denmark native, is 6-foot-5, 306 pounds and ran a 5.20-second 40-yard dash with a 7.51-second 3-cone drill and 4.54-second short shuttle. He has prototypical athleticism for a Patriots interior offensive lineman.

Froholdt was a three-year college starter at left guard. He also started a handful of games at center as a senior and played defense as a freshman.

It was likely the Patriots would take an interior offensive lineman at some point in the 2019 NFL Draft to see if they could get a year ahead of their need at guard. Froholdt will compete with Ted Karras for the Patriots’ top reserve interior offensive line role.

Froholdt didn’t allow a sack in his last two seasons at Arkansas, according to Pro Football Focus. He let up just five total pressures as a senior. In three seasons, Froholdt allowed just three sacks, 14 quarterback hits and 22 hurries.

He played under Patriots defensive staffer Bret Bielma for three seasons at Arkansas. Bielema was Arkansas’ head coach from 2013 to 2017.

Froholdt ranked third in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency metric among interior offensive linemen. He graded better as a pass blocker than in the run game.

