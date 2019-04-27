Celtics Unveil Jersey Patch Honoring John Havlicek, Who Died Thursday

The Boston Celtics will have John Havlicek both their minds and jerseys for the remainder of the NBA playoffs.

Havlicek, the Celtics’ all-time leading scorer as well as an eight-time champion, died Thursday at 79 years old. In addition to losing one of its greatest players, the NBA also lost someone who really was an all-around fantastic human being.

The Celtics on Saturday unveiled jersey patches honoring “Hondo.”

Take a look:

No word yet on whether the Celtics plan to wear a similar patch next season.

As for the current Celtics, they’re preparing to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. Tip off at Fiserv Forum is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images