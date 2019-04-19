Raptors Vs. Magic Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 3 Online

Was Game 1 of the first-round NBA playoff series between the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic a fluke?

The Magic stunned the second-seeded Raptors in the series opener, edging out a three-point win at Scotiabank Arena. But the Raptors responded in emphatic fashion and made a statement with a 29-point Game 2 victory.

The best-of-seven set now shifts to Amway Center for Friday night’s Game 3. Even with home cooking, Orlando will need to bring its A-game to take down Kawhi Leonard and Co.

Here’s how to watch Raptors-Magic Game 3 online:

When: Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images