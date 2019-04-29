Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineups: J.D. Martinez Returns In Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox will look to get back on track Monday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will host the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of a three-game series. Boston manager Alex Cora will turn to left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, while A’s manager Bob Melvin will counter with righty Frankie Montas.

As for the lineups, J.D. Martinez will return to the starting nine and bat third after missing two games with back spasms. Rookie Michael Chavis will get his first start at first base, while Tzu-Wei Lin will play second base. Christian Vazquez will handle the catching duties for Rodriguez.

Here are the full lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Athletics game:

BOSTON RED SOX (11-17)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Tzu-Wei Lin, 2B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (2-2, 5.88 ERA)

OAKLAND ATHLETICS (14-16)

Marcus Semien, SS

Matt Chapman, 3B

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Khris Davis, DH

Chad Pinder, LF

Kendrys Morales, 1B

Ramon Laureano, CF

Jurickson Profar, 2B

Josh Phegley, C

Frankie Montas, RHP (4-1, 3.10 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images