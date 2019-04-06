Red Sox’s Brock Holt Reveals Story Behind Suffering Scratched Cornea

After the Boston Red Sox announced Brock Holt was placed on the injured list with a scratched cornea, many wondered how he suffered the injury.
It’s certainly not a typical injury and not one many baseball players face. But Holt revealed to reporters ahead of Boston’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday the incident occurred Opening Day.
But it wasn’t Holt who scratched his eye.
Well, at least Griff is owning up to it.
The Red Sox currently are in a bit of a rut, so losing Holt certainly isn’t ideal. But at least it doesn’t seem to be serious and now Griff can look back on this and tell people he sidelined his All-Star, World Series champion dad in the 2019 season.
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
