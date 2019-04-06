Red Sox Vs. Diamondbacks Lineup: J.D. Martinez Sits As Boston Tries To Right Ship

Not much has gone right for the Boston Red Sox to begin the 2019 season, but they’ll look to turn their luck around Saturday night in their second game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Boston will turn to David Price and look to put its ugly 15-8 loss Friday behind it. Andrew Benintendi will lead off the game and Steve Pearce will get the start at first base, meaning Mitch Moreland will sit. J.D. Martinez also will sit with Mookie Betts sliding back over to right field.

Price hopes to get his first win of the season after giving up three earned runs on five hits against the Oakland Athletics. He did, however, have nine strikeouts.

The Diamondbacks also will shake up their lineup a bit as they look to make it two straight against the Red Sox. They’ll send Luke Weaver to the hill as he searches for his first victory of 2019.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Diamondbacks game:

BOSTON RED SOX (2-7)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Steve Pearce, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nuñez, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez

David Price, LHP (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS (4-4)

Adam Jones, RF

Ketel Marte, CF

Wilmer Flores, 2B

David Peralta, LF

Christian Walker, 1B

Eduardo Escobar, 3B

Nick Ahmed, SS

Carson Kelly, C

Luke Weaver, RHP (0-0, 8.31 ERA)

