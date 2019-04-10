Red Sox’s Dustin Pedroia Couldn’t Be Less Worried About Chris Sale

It’s been a tough go of it for Chris Sale thus far in the 2019 season, to say the least.

Sale dropped his record on the campaign to 0-3 with Tuesday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. The left-hander lasted just four innings in which he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with only three strikeouts.

Boston’s ace has looked far from his usual self of late, as he’s lasted four innings or less in two of his three starts this season while featuring noticeably diminished velocity on his fastball. But despite these causes for concern, Dustin Pedroia is confident Sale will be just fine.

Pedroia on Sale: "He's gonna be fine. It's Chris Sale. Everyone hits tough patches throughout the year. Everyone does. He's gonna be our horse." — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 9, 2019

Sale was rather candid following his latest performance, noting this recent stretch might be the worst he’s ever pitched in his life. He’s hardly been the only issue for the Red Sox in 2019, though, as there have only been a few bright spots for the ballclub through its first 12 games.

Both Sale and manager Alex Cora have been open about the Red Sox’s blueprint for the veteran southpaw, who notoriously has fizzled out late in seasons. So if all goes according to plan, Sale will build himself up as the season progresses and have plenty left in the tank when Boston needs him most.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images