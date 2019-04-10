Brock Holt Sends Message To Red Sox Fans As Team’s Struggles Continue

The Boston Red Sox quickly shifted from jubilation to frustration Tuesday afternoon.

The Red Sox received their 2018 World Series championship rings prior to their home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. Boston was unable to cap off the special day with a victory, though, as it ultimately fell to its American League East division rival 7-5 at Fenway Park.

The reigning world champions now find themselves at 3-9 on the season, making them one of seven teams in the big leagues with three wins or less. While the Red Sox’s play on the field hasn’t exactly been encouraging, Brock Holt stresses the fan base shouldn’t lose hope.

In a postgame Instagram photo featuring his shiny new jewelry, Holt delivered a message to Red Sox nation.

“Friendly reminder that the Sox are good. Stay with us. Despite the outcome…today was special!! Thank you to everyone involved! 💍,” the caption reads.

There wasn’t a whole lot to worry about for Boston last season, as seemingly everything went right from wire-to-wire. But as manager Alex Cora recently noted, these early struggles might make his team better in the long run.

And given that it’s mostly the same group from a season ago, it feels as though it’s only a matter of time before the Red Sox turn things around.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images