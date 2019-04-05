Southampton Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Liverpool is aiming for continuity amid this pressure-cooker of a Premier League title race.

Southampton will host Liverpool on Friday at St. Mary’s Stadium in a Premier League Round 33 game between teams at the opposite ends of the division. Liverpool can retake first place with a victory. Southampton can take a giant step toward avoiding relegation and securing its Premier League status for another season with a positive result.

The teams are in good form coming into the game. Southampton has won three of its last four outings and is targeting its first three-game winning streak in the Premier League since May 2016. Meanwhile, Liverpool has won eight and drawn five of its last 13 games in all competitions, maintaining sky-high confidence during the stretch run of the season.

Here’s how to watch Southampton versus Liverpool.

When: Sunday, March 31, at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

