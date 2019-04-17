Steven Matz, Mets Suffer One Of The Worst First Innings Of All Time

New York Mets starter Steven Matz toed the rubber at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night with a 1.65 ERA.
When he left the game, it was 4.96.
Matz failed to record a single out in the game, allowing eight runs, six earned, while the Philadelphia Phillies dropped 10 runs on the Mets in a laughably bad first inning.
Here’s a breakdown of how it went down:
— Andrew McCutchen reaches on an error by shortstop Amed Rosario.
— Jean Segura doubles.
— Bryce Harper hit by pitch.
— J.T. Realmuto doubles. McCutchen and Segura score. 2-0 Phillies.
— Scott Kingery homers, plating three more runs to make it 5-0.
— Cesar Hernandez walks.
— Aaron Altherr reaches on another error by Rosario.
— Maikel Franco blasts three-run home run. 8-0 Phillies.
— Matz replaced on the mound by Drew Gagnon.
— Nick Pivetta strikes out swinging. One out.
— McCutchen doubles.
— Segura strikes out swinging. Two outs.
— Harper walks.
— Realmuto doubles, scoring McCutchen and Harper, while advancing to third on an error Jeff McNeil. 10-0 Phillies.
— Kingery grounds out to end the inning.
So for those of you that weren’t keeping score … that’s 14 batters, 10 runs, 5 hits, three errors, and a whole lot of embarrassment.
Oh, and to add injury to the this absolute baseball atrocity, Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited mid-inning with a stiff neck. And the Phillies went on to win 14-3.
Woof.
Thumbnail photo via John Geliebter/USA TODAY Sports Images
