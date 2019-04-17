Steven Matz, Mets Suffer One Of The Worst First Innings Of All Time

New York Mets starter Steven Matz toed the rubber at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night with a 1.65 ERA.

When he left the game, it was 4.96.

Matz failed to record a single out in the game, allowing eight runs, six earned, while the Philadelphia Phillies dropped 10 runs on the Mets in a laughably bad first inning.

Here’s a breakdown of how it went down:

— Andrew McCutchen reaches on an error by shortstop Amed Rosario.

— Jean Segura doubles.

— Bryce Harper hit by pitch.

— J.T. Realmuto doubles. McCutchen and Segura score. 2-0 Phillies.

— Scott Kingery homers, plating three more runs to make it 5-0.

— Cesar Hernandez walks.

— Aaron Altherr reaches on another error by Rosario.

— Maikel Franco blasts three-run home run. 8-0 Phillies.

— Matz replaced on the mound by Drew Gagnon.

— Nick Pivetta strikes out swinging. One out.

— McCutchen doubles.

— Segura strikes out swinging. Two outs.

— Harper walks.

— Realmuto doubles, scoring McCutchen and Harper, while advancing to third on an error Jeff McNeil. 10-0 Phillies.

— Kingery grounds out to end the inning.

So for those of you that weren’t keeping score … that’s 14 batters, 10 runs, 5 hits, three errors, and a whole lot of embarrassment.

Steven Matz: First starting pitcher in the live-ball era to face at least 8 #Phillies hitters and get none of them out. It wasn’t all his fault. But “Matz pitched to 8 in first” is a box-score entry for the ages! — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) April 16, 2019

Oh, and to add injury to the this absolute baseball atrocity, Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited mid-inning with a stiff neck. And the Phillies went on to win 14-3.

Woof.

