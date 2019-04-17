Tim Anderson’s Savage Bat Flip Leads To Heated Bench-Clearing Skirmish

Tim Anderson’s epic bat flip clearly didn’t sit well with the Kansas City Royals.

Anderson belted a two-run home run in the fourth inning Wednesday to give the Chicago White Sox a 2-0 lead. The hot-hitting shortstop punctuated the blast — his fourth of the 2019 season — by throwing his lumber to the side and shouting in the direction of his own dugout.

Let the kids play. pic.twitter.com/J4s4I7cM4p — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 17, 2019

Savage.

It was fair to assume the Royals would exact revenge at some point, especially with catcher Martin Maldonado having a front-row seat for Anderson’s theatrics. But Brad Keller wasted little time in doing the honors, plunking Anderson with the first pitch of the infielder’s next at-bat in the sixth inning.

This, as you might expect, led to a skirmish, with both teams emptying the benches at Guaranteed Rate Field. Anderson, Keller and White Sox manager Rick Renteria all were ejected.

Benches clear in Royals-White Sox after Brad Keller hits Tim Anderson in the 6th inning. pic.twitter.com/u9IhZ56AvP — MLB (@MLB) April 17, 2019

Forcing Anderson into an ejection might be the only way to slow him down right now. The 25-year-old is hitting .424 (25-for-59) with four homers and 12 RBIs in 15 games this season.

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images