Tim Anderson’s Savage Bat Flip Leads To Heated Bench-Clearing Skirmish

Tim Anderson’s epic bat flip clearly didn’t sit well with the Kansas City Royals.
Anderson belted a two-run home run in the fourth inning Wednesday to give the Chicago White Sox a 2-0 lead. The hot-hitting shortstop punctuated the blast — his fourth of the 2019 season — by throwing his lumber to the side and shouting in the direction of his own dugout.
Savage.
It was fair to assume the Royals would exact revenge at some point, especially with catcher Martin Maldonado having a front-row seat for Anderson’s theatrics. But Brad Keller wasted little time in doing the honors, plunking Anderson with the first pitch of the infielder’s next at-bat in the sixth inning.
This, as you might expect, led to a skirmish, with both teams emptying the benches at Guaranteed Rate Field. Anderson, Keller and White Sox manager Rick Renteria all were ejected.
Forcing Anderson into an ejection might be the only way to slow him down right now. The 25-year-old is hitting .424 (25-for-59) with four homers and 12 RBIs in 15 games this season.
Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images
