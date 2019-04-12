Tom Brady’s Favorite Helmet Banned By NFL; QB Faces Equipment Change

We’ll learn in 2019 how hard breaking up is for Tom Brady.

NFL and NFL Players Association representatives announced Friday on a conference call they’ve approved 11 types of helmets for use in league play next year and ended the grace period for models that failed safety tests, according to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. Among the now-banned models is the Riddell VSR-4 helmet, which the New England Patriots quarterback has preferred for a large part of his career.

Brady started last season using the Riddell Precision Fit Speed Flex helmet but switched back to the VSR-4 after two games, citing the comfort and feel of the older model. He then went back to the Precision Fit Speed Flex helmet for seven more weeks before reverting to the VSR-4 for the duration of the season.

The one-year grace period grace period the NFL allowed for continued use of some helmets now has ended. Each team’s equipment manager has received the latest list of approved helmets, and the NFL will discipline any team which knowingly allows a player to use a banned model.

Brady isn’t alone in facing an equipment change this season, as thirty-one other players also must switch to approved models.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images