Vladimir Guerrero Shares Touching Tribute To Son Ahead Of Vladdy Jr.’s MLB Debut

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of Major League Baseball’s top prospects, and he’s set to make his much anticipated MLB debut for the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Guerrero Jr., the No. 1 prospect in baseball, is the son of MLB great Vladimir Guerrero, who spent 16 combined big league seasons with the Montreal Expos, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, and Baltimore Orioles. It’s only fitting Guerrero’s son will get his start with a Canadian franchise, just like his father.

Ahead of his son’s debut Friday, the elder Guerrero shared a special tribute to his son via MLB’s Twitter account.

Guerrero is extremely proud of his son, who adopted that same love for baseball early on in life. Guerrero noted in his tribute video to his son, “I can’t wait to watch you play.” This father/son duo will forever share something special, and Guerrero Jr. will make a name for himself in this league.

Through 333 minor league games stemming from 2016-19, Guerrero Jr. batted .331 with 44 home runs, 209 runs batted in, and 356 hits. It’s safe to say he’s more than ready for his debut with the Blue Jays.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images