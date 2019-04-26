How Robert Kraft Allegedly Behaved During Traffic Stop Prior To Solicitation Charges

One Jupiter, Fla., police officer had no idea who Robert Kraft is during one fateful moment.

The New England Patriots owner asked a police officer about his NFL allegiances and showed him one of his Super Bowl rings Jan. 20 during a traffic stop, which immediately followed his visit to the Orchids of Asia massage parlor, according to Florida prosecutors. Kraft was riding in the passenger’s seat when police stopped the car and asked for his identification.

“Robert Kraft was very polite and respectful during the whole process … (he) asked the (officer) if he was a Dolphins fan,” prosecutors wrote, per The Boston Globe. “He then told the officer he was the owner of the Patriots … and showed his Super Bowl ring.”

Police say Kraft was caught on videotape receiving sex acts at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in exchange for money on Jan 19 and 20. Prosecutors charge him with two counts of solicitation, with the charges stemming from a widespread prostitution and human-trafficking sting that targeted multiple Florida massage parlors. Kraft apologized in a statement but has denied any illegal activity.

Kraft’s attorney argues police obtained the videos using illegal wiretaps and that the traffic stop also was unlawful. Prosecutors have used information from the traffic stop to identify Kraft and connect him with the video.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images