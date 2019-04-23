Watch Blake Swihart *Drive* In Run In First At-Bat With Diamondbacks

Blake Swihart is on the board in the desert.
The former Boston Red Sox catcher made his debut for his new team Monday night, recording a pinch-hit, RBI single in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 12-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The exit velocity was nothing to write home about, but Swihart nevertheless is batting 1.000 with the Snakes.
The Red Sox traded Swihart and international signing pool space last week for outfield prospect Marcus Wilson. Unable to find a consistent role in Boston, Swihart is hoping to reboot his career in the National League West.
Many contend that Swihart wasn’t put in a position to succeed in Boston, that constant position-switching prevented the 2011 first-round pick from reaching his potential as a big league catcher.
Alas, it appears Swihart will experience more of the same in Arizona.
