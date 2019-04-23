Watch Blake Swihart *Drive* In Run In First At-Bat With Diamondbacks

Blake Swihart is on the board in the desert.

The former Boston Red Sox catcher made his debut for his new team Monday night, recording a pinch-hit, RBI single in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 12-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The exit velocity was nothing to write home about, but Swihart nevertheless is batting 1.000 with the Snakes.

Take a look:

So, um, yeah you still have to touch the base there ok 🤷‍♂️. But thank you for the run👍 pic.twitter.com/4px1FtkWgt — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) April 23, 2019

Scorched.

The Red Sox traded Swihart and international signing pool space last week for outfield prospect Marcus Wilson. Unable to find a consistent role in Boston, Swihart is hoping to reboot his career in the National League West.

New @Dbacks utility man, @BLAKESWIHART_1, was highly thought of by the brass in the organization. Perhaps that multi-sport background gave him the confidence to be a versatile piece in the majors and possibly a valuable asset moving forward. #RattleOn pic.twitter.com/BQZpdbX1KS — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) April 22, 2019

Many contend that Swihart wasn’t put in a position to succeed in Boston, that constant position-switching prevented the 2011 first-round pick from reaching his potential as a big league catcher.

Alas, it appears Swihart will experience more of the same in Arizona.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images