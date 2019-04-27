Watch Danica Patrick Crush Squats, Sweat A Bunch In Latest Instagram

There’s working out, and then there’s what Danica Patrick does on the reg.
The retired NASCAR star loves nothing more than taking to Instagram to (rightfully) show off her intense workout habits. And then trend continued Saturday in what be Patrick’s sweatiest post yet.
Take a look at this masterpiece:
Sizzle session. 😆 Lower body today, so I did this… For time- 10-20-30-20-10 Weighted step ups DB cleans DB squats (11:45, and I used 15’s) . 4sets x 10reps Sumo squat #70 DB deadlift 2 #50’s Leg press #115 . Def don’t be afraid of weights. You can change the size of your body with cardio (yes, I noticed that everyone else was on a cardio machine, it might of been their cardio day or maybe they just don’t know what to do with weights, or MAYBE they are afraid of weights?!?! 🤷🏻♀️all that said, they are in the gym and it’s a saturday👏🏼), but weights are going to change the shape of your body. Plus it’s good for your coordination, flexibility, strength, and bones. The truth is – diets help you lose weight and resistance training changes your body composition. Cardio does help with calorie loss but it breaks down your existing tissues leaving you soft and skinny fat🤦🏻♀️…. Lifting weights builds lean muscle tissue. Weight training burns more calories than cardio. 💪🏼 💥
Sorry, we forgot to tell you about the huge lecture under the video.
Anyway, Patrick is getting set to demonstrate her broadcasting abilities at next month’s Daytona 500. Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, is doing God knows what.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
