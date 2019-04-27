Watch Danica Patrick Crush Squats, Sweat A Bunch In Latest Instagram

There’s working out, and then there’s what Danica Patrick does on the reg.

The retired NASCAR star loves nothing more than taking to Instagram to (rightfully) show off her intense workout habits. And then trend continued Saturday in what be Patrick’s sweatiest post yet.

Take a look at this masterpiece:

Sorry, we forgot to tell you about the huge lecture under the video.

Anyway, Patrick is getting set to demonstrate her broadcasting abilities at next month’s Daytona 500. Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, is doing God knows what.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images