FYI: Patriots Draft Pick Chase Winovich Loved Talking Trash At Michigan

If his first conversation with reporters offers any indication, Chase Winovich will fit in just fine with the New England Patriots. The Patriots want their players to master the art of saying nothing, and Winovich did just that after being taken in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Friday.

Whether he can keep it up will be a situation worth monitoring, however.

Winovich, described by one elevator as a tenacious, pass-rushing defensive end who has “zombie blood” running through his veins, is hard to miss. He has a colorful personality, an Energizer Bunny-like motor and a seriously impressive head of hair. He also isn’t afraid to talk some trash, when the situation calls for it.

Check out this clip of Winovich after his Michigan Wolverines beat in-state rival Michigan State in October:

The @patriots are adding another @UMichFootball man to the mix in Chase Winovich, and he won't hesitate to put opposing teams in place. Proof: pic.twitter.com/cFT8nJwhvL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) April 27, 2019

Entertaining? Yes. Representative of a guy who probably loves football (an unwavering demand of Bill Belichick)? Also yes.

But will this kind of thing fly at the notoriously tight-lipped Gillette Stadium? Hell no.

And that’s too bad, as the Patriots could use some more colorful personalities now that Rob Gronkowski is out of the picture.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images