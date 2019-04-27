Watch Emotional Moment Joejuan Williams Finds Out Patriots Drafted Him

The rush from getting selected in the NFL Draft is a feeling few get to experience, and it always ends up being a moment of raw emotion.

Such was the case Friday night when the New England Patriots drafted Vanderbilt cornerback Joejuan Williams at 45th overall after trading up to make the pick.

Shortly after they made the selection, the Patriots shared video of the moment Williams found out he was going to New England.

Take a look.

When you're sitting in your hometown/college town and hear your name called at the #NFLDraft. @JoejuanW | #PatsDraft | NFLN/ESPN/ABC | April 25-27 pic.twitter.com/XRGwr0vmSx — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 27, 2019

Awesome.

Williams was the Pats’ second pick of the draft. They took Arizona State wide receiver N’Keal Harry with the 32nd overall pick in the first round.

Harry, though he’s yet to play an NFL snap, already has made some league history.

