Terry Rozier Says ‘Bad Blood’ Will Still Be There For Celtics Vs. Bucks

The Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. It took seven games for a final result, and there was certainly no love lost between the two teams.

The beef between Terry Rozier and Eric Bledsoe headlined the series, and Scary Terry says that won’t just magically disappear for this postseason’s edition.

Bledsoe acted like he didn’t know who Rozier was, which then led the 25-year-old to call the Bucks guard “Drew” Bledsoe, instead of Eric. All of sudden former New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe was at TD Garden pumping up the crowd in a Scary Terry shirt, and Rozier was wearing Bledsoe’s throwback Patriots jersey to the arena. What a world.

Rozier won’t have as big a role during this year’s series, but the Celtics guard told reporters at the Auerbach Center that last year’s extracurriculars will stick around.

“I’m pretty sure it’s going to carry over,” Rozier told reporters on Friday afternoon. “That’s the sport, that’s for our fans, that’s what they want and what they need. I think it’s going to spice things up and make it a lot of fun.”

“Me and him, we’re two competitors,” Rozier said. “In-between them lines, we’re two guys that want to win for our teams. It’s going to be there. The bad blood is going to be there.”

Rozier quickly brought the focus back to the team, saying that he wasn’t going to focus on the storyline between him and Bledsoe.

“I’m not going to speak too much on it. I don’t want to over-talk it,” Rozier said. “I’m not focused on me and him. It’s about us versus the Bucks. We’re going to take care of business.”

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports