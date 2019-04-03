Danica Patrick Drops Celebratory Instagram After Finishing Workout Program

Danica Patrick set a goal, and she accomplished it.
In late December, the retired racing began her quest to perform 84 workouts over 13 weeks, otherwise known as Patrick’s “Pretty Intense” workout program. Well, Patrick put the finishing touches on the program Tuesday morning and celebrated by posting a lengthy video and message on Instagram.
First, take a look at the first post on Patrick’s journey:
View this post on Instagram
Here we go!!!!! @ebunt187 did a great job of getting this whole group together @crossfit_green_bay today for the fit test in preparation for the @prettyintensebydanica workout program that is starting Jan 7th! I did it in 11:13 this time (tired and sore, I can come up with more excuses if needed😆) and Erin wore a weighted vest😳……but everyone did awesome, pushed hard and we had a good time doing it! Just remember to do this workout before the program starts aaaaannnnddd don’t forget that before pic😬, which is just for you! 13 weeks from now, you can (and will if you actually do it) lose weight, be stronger physically, but even more important – stronger mentally. Cheers to fitness! follow @prettyintensebydanica for the program. I will be posting my results there the whole way through. 💥
Now, take a look at the final one:
View this post on Instagram
I have to say, I am very proud of finishing my workout program. I was actually a little afraid of committing to do it because I was going to be held totally accountable (and should be) and I knew I was going to be traveling a lot….which is why I talked and posted about doing it because then I was publicly IN! 🤪 It turned out to be the perfect program for travel and simple gyms. I went all over the world with this program and it was defiantly doable. Fitting 20-30 min in here and there is not that hard if you commit. It pushed me to make sure I did a workout instead of sleeping in while eating out and drinking yummy wine – so I am happy that I said yes!!! (I just play for the tie on vacation!) When I was at home I also did hikes, yoga, and early on in the program a few extra workouts here and there. I am an over achiever/over trainer. 😬🤦🏻♀️ also, thank you to the many who made guest appearances on the PI page for doing workouts with me!!! Always more fun with a partner! Next up- I would like to turn the program into an app. That way it’s easy to do anywhere and I can also add programs in like an advanced one or something more basic or a supplemental ab program. I think it would be really great and it’s the next step. I truly hope whoever did it enjoyed it and feels a deeper respect for their body, food, and the power of self confidence. 🙌🏼 if you didn’t do it, I hope you’re inspired. Because when I finished racing – inspiring- was the one thing I wanted to keep doing. ❤️
Let’s see you do that, Aaron Rodgers.
Next up for Patrick: The 2019 Indianapolis 500, where she’ll try her hand at broadcasting.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP