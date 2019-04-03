Danica Patrick Drops Celebratory Instagram After Finishing Workout Program

Danica Patrick set a goal, and she accomplished it.

In late December, the retired racing began her quest to perform 84 workouts over 13 weeks, otherwise known as Patrick’s “Pretty Intense” workout program. Well, Patrick put the finishing touches on the program Tuesday morning and celebrated by posting a lengthy video and message on Instagram.

First, take a look at the first post on Patrick’s journey:

Now, take a look at the final one:

Let’s see you do that, Aaron Rodgers.

Next up for Patrick: The 2019 Indianapolis 500, where she’ll try her hand at broadcasting.

