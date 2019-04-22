Bucks Vs. Pistons Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online, On TV

The Milwaukee Bucks can complete a sweep of the Detroit Pistons with a win Monday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. hold a 3-0 series lead over the Pistons, who are trying their best, but ultimately aren’t anywhere near the same class as Milwaukee. Whoever wins this series (it’s going to the bucks) will earn a date with the Boston Celtics in Round 2 of the NBA playoffs.

Here’s how to watch Bucks-Pistons Game 4 online:

When: Monday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images