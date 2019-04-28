Watch Patriots’ Duron Harmon Give Hilarious ‘Game Of Thrones’ Recap

Winter is here, and the end is near.

If you have no idea what that means, well, apologies, but you have completely missed the ‘Game of Thrones’ boat. It’s fine, Season 8 only has been one of the most highly-anticipated television events … ever.

For Thrones fans, we’re sure you’re up to date on everything that has happened in Westeros thus far in the eighth and final season of the HBO fantasy epic. But you aren’t truly caught up until you hear New England Patriots defensive back Duron Harmon break down last week’s episode before Sunday night’s airing of “The Battle of Winterfell.”

Beware of massive spoilers:

"Theon?! That's the security guard we're gonna go with?!"@dharm32 recaps episode 2 of #GameOfThrones before's tonight's battle. pic.twitter.com/1u0NF2cpME — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 28, 2019

Harmon is right to have questions about the gang’s plan to defend Winterfell. Putting Theon Greyjoy in charge of the defense of Bran against the Night King is like putting the scout team on 2011 Rob Gronkowski — not a great idea.

Either way, we definitely can get behind these sports-Thrones crossover content.

