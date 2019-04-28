Jaylen Brown Has Savage Reaction To Dunk On Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Boston Celtics absolutely brought it to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the teams’ second-round series in the NBA Playoffs.

Boston played a pretty complete game in taking a 112-90 win on the road. And not only did the C’s answer the call, Jaylen Brown probably made Bucks fans question their decision to chant “we want Boston,” at the conclusion of the first round.

Brown posterized Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jaylen Brown threw down on Giannis' head 😱 pic.twitter.com/hkIRzwEBS1 — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2019

And Brown had an absolutely hilarious reply when asked about the throwdown post game.

Jaylen Brown on his dunk over Giannis: "I didn’t want to flex because I got a tech last time." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 28, 2019

And really, it’s a savage flex from Brown, who took the opportunity to point out, albeit a bit backhandedly, that he has put “The Greek Freak” on a poster in the past.

Brown had an impressive night for the C’s, scoring 19 points as Boston displayed all sort of confidence on the road against the Eastern Conference’s top seed.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images