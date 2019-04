Some baseball movie classics just never get old.

Tom Guiry, who starred as Scotty Smalls in The Sandlot (1993) was at Laced Boston on Massachusetts Ave. for a meet and greet with fans on Tuesday. NESN’s Emerson Lotzia hit the streets with Smalls to test Bostonians’ knowledge of the legendary baseball flick.

See how fans did, and how they reacted to meeting Guiry in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Guiry