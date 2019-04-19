Watch Wind, Sun At Wrigley Field Create Total Chaos In Diamondbacks’ Outfield

Hey, they don’t call it “The Windy City” for nothing.

The wind was swirling at Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, and things went completely haywire for the visitors.

With winds blowing in from center field gusting up to 40 mph, combined with Friday being an afternoon game at Wrigley, pop-ups were a total adventure. Just take a look for yourself, as a routine pop up became a two-run double for Cubs slugger Kris Bryant.

That was not the end of the fun for the D-Backs, as center fielder Ketel Marte was brought for a ride on a Willson Contreras fly ball as well.

The Windy City was unfair to Ketel Marte. pic.twitter.com/4nMQ5RVPge — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 19, 2019

We’re not sure the Diamondbacks enjoyed their time at The Friendly Confines on Friday, as they ultimately fell 5-1.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Young/USA TODAY Sports Images