Trail Blazers Vs. Thunder Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 3 Online

In a first-round battle of top-tier point guards, Damian Lillard has gotten the best of Russell Westbrook thus far.

The Portland Trail Blazers protected home court and grabbed a 2-0 lead in their NBA playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After a narrow five-point win in the opener, the Trail Blazers flexed their muscles in Game 2 to the tune of a 20-point rout.

Westbrook and Co. will look to get back in the series Friday night when the two sides battle in Game 3 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Here’s how to watch Trail Blazers vs. Thunder online:

When: Friday, April 19 at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports Images