Duke’s Top-Ranked Recruiting Class Adds Another Prized Prospect

After coming up short in this year’s NCAA Tournament, Duke Men’s Basketball program has stepped right back up to the plate.

Their 2019 recruiting class is currently tops in the country, with each of their commits sitting in the top-35 of the national rankings. Somehow, the Blue Devils found a way to improve that class Monday afternoon.

Cassius Stanley, a high-flying four-star prospect out of Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, committed to Duke on Monday via Twitter.

Stanley is the No. 3 ranked shooting guard in the class of 2019, and his highlight reel will quickly show you why.

The 6’5″ wing had set his list down to four schools (Duke, UCLA, Oregon and Kansas), but ultimately chose Coach K. and the Blue Devils.

Stanley joins Vernon Carey (No. 4 overall), Matthew Hurt (No. 8 overall), Wendell Moore (No. 23 overall) and Boogie Ellis (No. 32 overall) to bolster the already-loaded group.

To those who thought Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett’s NBA aspirations would give Duke a down year: think again.

