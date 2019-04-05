What Colin Cowherd Believes Separates Tom Brady From Aaron Rodgers

Colin Cowherd believes Tom Brady possesses something Aaron Rodgers doesn’t, and it has nothing do with football talent.

Brady and Rodgers have been pitted against each other in recent years in a debate over who truly is the NFL’s premier quarterback. Cowherd seems to err on the side of the New England Patriots signal-caller, and he detailed one reason why during Friday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1.

"You know what Tom Brady has the ability to do that Aaron Rodgers doesn't? Get over it quickly. It's called maturity, it's called being an adult, not holding grudges. That's what separates Brady from Rodgers: Leadership, not talent." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/a0nuZlwKEp — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 5, 2019

Rodgers’ leadership skills have been called into question more recently than ever, as the Green Bay Packers failed to reach the postseason in each of the last two campaigns. Brady has dealt with his own share of scrutiny over the course of his career, but his influence in the locker room has garnered nothing but praise. In fact, one of Rodgers’ former wide receivers recently expressed a sense of jealousy of Brady’s teammates, hinting his bond with the Packers star wasn’t very strong.

That said, it’s become clear Rodgers didn’t always see eye-to-eye with now-former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy. We’ll have to wait and see if anything changes for the seven-time Pro Bowl selection under new head man Matt LaFleur.

