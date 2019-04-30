Why Michael Bennett Believes Playing For Patriots Is ‘Great Opportunity’

Michael Bennett is no stranger to the New England Patriots.

Bennett, then with the Seattle Seahawks, squared off against the Patriots on football’s biggest stage when the two teams met in Super Bowl XLIX. The veteran defensive lineman also surely has heard quite about the franchise from his brother, Martellus, who played in New England for a season-plus.

As such, the three-time Pro Bowl selection is well-versed in the operation Bill Belichick runs in Foxboro. So when the opportunity to join the Patriots presented itself, Bennett couldn’t let it pass.

“Belichick reached out to me and wanted me to come out there and I went to New England. I felt like it was a good fit. I think it was a good fit for me,” Bennett said Monday on FS1’s “First Things First.” “I’ve never really played in the AFC before and this is my first time really being in the AFC conference. Being on that team I felt was a good fit for me. Understand how Belichick uses his players on defense. You know, matchups and different things like that. I thought it was a great opportunity.”

Bennett has had nothing but praise for the Patriots since the organization traded for him in mid-March. The 33-year-old particularly admires Belichick, who he deems is a “Jedi” when it comes to football knowledge. Belichick is expected to have a greater hand in the defensive game planning this season, which certainly must be music to Bennett’s ears.

With Trey Flowers out of the picture, New England will need Bennett to be a high-impact player week in and week out. And with Belichick calling the shots, there’s no doubt he’ll be put in a position to do so.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images