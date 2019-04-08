Why Nick Wright Believes Paul Pierce Is ‘Delusional’ For Dwyane Wade Take

Another day, another anti-Boston Celtics take from Nick Wright.

The FS1 talking head has been down on the Celtics all season long and probably his entire life. So, when Celtics legend Paul Pierce made headlines over the weekend for claiming he was better than Dwyane Wade, it was only a matter of time before Wright dropped a hot take.

Well, he got his chance Monday morning during “First Things First.”

“This is delusional,” Wright said. “Wade was, for the bulk of his prime, a consensus top-10 player in the league. Pierce maybe had one year that was true. There’s no debate here.”

Wright’s co-host, NFL legend Cris Carter, had a similar take on the matter.

As for this debate, you really could make a case for either player. Wade, who will retire after this season, probably gets the edge, but the gap is much, much closer than most people want to admit. Pierce and Wade both were Hall of Fame-caliber players, but both — if we’re being honest — probably are a bit overrated.

