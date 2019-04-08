Stephon Gilmore Sheds Light On Thought Process Before Super Bowl Interception

Stephon Gilmore could have warned Jared Goff.

Gilmore effectively put Super Bowl LIII on ice, as his fourth-quarter interception helped lift the New England Patriots to a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The All-Pro cornerback noticeably had a great read on the play from the get-go, but that didn’t stop Goff from trying to loft one up to Brandin Cooks.

He better not throw this ball 👁👁 https://t.co/Ot9C90pBzI — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) April 8, 2019

Gilmore became a Super Bowl champion for the first time thanks in part to his clutch play. The spoils will continue for the two-time Pro Bowl selection at Fenway Park on Tuesday when the Patriots are honored prior to the Boston Red Sox’s home opener.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images