Stephon Gilmore Sheds Light On Thought Process Before Super Bowl Interception

Stephon Gilmore could have warned Jared Goff.
Gilmore effectively put Super Bowl LIII on ice, as his fourth-quarter interception helped lift the New England Patriots to a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
The All-Pro cornerback noticeably had a great read on the play from the get-go, but that didn’t stop Goff from trying to loft one up to Brandin Cooks.
Gilmore became a Super Bowl champion for the first time thanks in part to his clutch play. The spoils will continue for the two-time Pro Bowl selection at Fenway Park on Tuesday when the Patriots are honored prior to the Boston Red Sox’s home opener.
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images
