Yu Darvish Fastball Hilariously Takes Out Batter, Catcher And Umpire

So we know Mookie Betts, the reigning American League MVP for the Boston Red Sox, also is a fantastic bowler. If you didn’t, well, he is, but this has literally nothing to do with Betts, but is sort of related to bowling.

Okay, back to the point … it seems that Yu Darvish may also be eyeing a side gig at the lanes. The Chicago Cubs starter threw a fastball that definitely more resembled a bowling ball Monday night, as it cleaned out basically everyone standing in near the plate.

The pitch, which was clocked at 99 mph, clipped Marlins batter Lewis Brinson, then ricocheted off catcher Willson Contreras and finally caught the home plate umpire in the shoulder, causing all three to hunch over in pain. Brinson definitely caught the worst of it, nearly avoiding a potentially ugly scene.

Yu Darvish throws the most devastating fastball of his career. pic.twitter.com/sicvVLhnUL — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 16, 2019

It definitely wasn’t a strike, but we’ll give him a spare.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images