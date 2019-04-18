Zion Williamson Slam Dunks Role In Duke Staffer’s Gender-Reveal Video

If this is Zion Williamson’s last dunk as a Duke basketball player, it might be the most touching of them all.

The Duke superstar played a leading role Wednesday in Nolan and Danielle Elingberg’s gender-reveal video. Nolan Elingberg, an associate director of the Blue Devil Network, and his wife Danielle enlisted Williamson’s help in sharing the gender of the baby they’re expecting to have later this year, and Duke basketball shared the result with the world.

ZI🤯N SHUT DOWN THE GENDER REVEAL GAME. 🔵🔵🔵🔵 Congrats @NolanBurg & Danielle‼️👶🍼 pic.twitter.com/JFu87Pocy4 — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) April 18, 2019

Williamson made a nice gesture in taking time from his classes and 2019 NBA Draft preparation to participate in the Elingburgs’ special moment.

Williamson, college basketball’s player of the year by a wide margin, is expected to be the No. 1 overall selection in this year’s draft.

