Alex Cora Confirms He Will Not Attend Red Sox’s White House Visit

After much speculation, Alex Cora confirmed that he will not attend the Boston Red Sox’s White House visit after Sunday’s win over the Chicago White Sox.

El Nuevo Dia reported earlier Sunday that Cora would not be attending the trip to celebrate Boston’s 2018 World Series championship.

Cora said he made his decision after speaking with loved ones and added that the organization was OK with his decision.

“We still have a long ways to go,” Cora said in regards to the state of Puerto Rico. “That’s our reality. It’s pretty tough to go celebrate when we’re where we’re at. I’d rather not go and just be consistent with everything.”

Check out his full comments below:

Alex Cora confirms he will not attend The White House on Thursday pic.twitter.com/9fxRyV3No6 — NESN (@NESN) May 5, 2019

The Red Sox now head to Baltimore for a three-game series with the Orioles beginning Monday night.

