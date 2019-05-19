Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have been playing some of the best ball in the MLB over the last couple of years, making for some great baseball when the two clubs meet in the regular season.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has had the best of bost worlds, working for both clubs over the last three seasons. The secondd-year skipper still remains close with some of his Houston friends (like Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve) and has continued some of the “great relationships” he was able to develop during his time with the Astros.

In fact, he thanked the 2017 team for helping him get where he is today.

“(The 2017 season) was a special one, and without ’17, I don’t become the manager of the Red Sox in ’18, so we’ll always be linked together.”

To hear more from Cora on the recent rivalry, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by HarborOne Mortgage.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images