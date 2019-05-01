Barcelona Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Champions League Semifinal Online

Soccer games don’t come much bigger than this.

FC Barcelona will host Liverpool FC on Wednesday at Nou Camp in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinals series. Each heavyweight has won European club soccer’s elite competition five times — Liverpool most recently in 2005 and Barcelona in 2015 — and whichever side prevails will be instant favorites to add to its trophy collection.

Liverpool and Barcelona both are on a roll, having gone unbeaten in all competitions since January. They also feature two of the best goal scorers in the world, with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi scoring 46 goals in 45 games this season and Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah sensationally netting 69 goals in his first 100 games with the club.

The teams will play again May 7 at Anfield in the second leg. The winner of this Champions League semifinal series will face either Tottenham Hotspur or Ajax in the final.

TNT will broadcast Barcelona versus Liverpool in English, and Univision will do so in Spanish in the United States.

Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Wednesday, May 1, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com