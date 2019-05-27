Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At long last, the Stanley Cup Final is upon us.

It’s been 11 days since the Boston Bruins last played, but that layoff ends Monday when they host the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins knocked off the Toronto Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes to get to the final, while the Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks.

Here’s how and when to watch Blues vs. Bruins Game 1:

When: Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images