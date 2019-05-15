The San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues will square off in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Wednesday night.
The series is tied 1-1 after the Blues bounced back from a 6-3 Game 1 loss to take Game 2. The series now shifts to St. Louis for Games 3 and 4.
Will the Blues carry their momentum from Game 2 to Wednesday? Or will the Sharks come away with a 2-1 series lead?
Here’s how and when to watch Blues vs. Sharks Game 2:
When: Wednesday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports
Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo
Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images