Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you’re not careful, you might think it’s 2014 all over again.

The New England Patriots reportedly are bringing back a familiar face, signing linebacker Jamie Collins. The Pats traded Collins ahead of the 2016 deadline to the Cleveland Browns, who cut him in March.

Collins was drafted by the Patriots in 2013, playing some solid years in Foxboro before the trade. And though his production took a dip with the Browns, there is at least some upside in bringing him back.

Furthermore, the move reunites Collins with, among others, Dont’a Hightower. Shortly after news of the deal broke, Hightower reacted on Twitter.

It’s no guarantee that Collins will work out the second time around with the Patriots, but it seems like his teammates will be glad to see him nonetheless.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images