The Boston Celtics might need help at the point next season, and it appears Ricky Rubio is well aware of that.

With Kyrie Irving’s future in Boston unclear and Terry Rozier making a concerted effort to talk his way out of town, this offseason might see the Celtics make some moves to get a new floor general.

Kemba Walker is one of the bigger names outside of Irving that will hit the open market, but Rubio wouldn’t be a bad option for a team, either.

And in an interview with EuroHoops, Rubio, who most recently played for the Utah Jazz, addressed his pending free agency.

“There are a thousand possibilities, excluding the teams that have a starting point guard under contract who will remain there. Like Houston or Golden State,” Rubio said. “Then there’s Boston where you still don’t know if Kyrie Irving will be there. Or Charlotte with Kemba Walker. Things really don’t depend on you but on the other players.

“For example, if Kyrie Irving went to Utah, this wouldn’t be a possibility for me anymore. In the end, they choose first.”

While Irving in Utah seems incredibly unlikely, Rubio’s point remains.

Ultimately, he could be a really good backup for the Celtics or a nuclear starting option if Irving skips town and Boston strikes out elsewhere.

