The Boston Red Sox fell to the Houston Astros on Friday in another game where Chris Sale turned out to be the hard-luck loser.

The left-hander hasn’t gotten the best run support during his outings this season, as he is now sporting a 1-6 record. Manager Alex Cora says the lineup left too many runners on in Friday’s loss.

To hear more from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images