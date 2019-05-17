Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are going to the Stanley Cup Final after a dominant Eastern Conference Final series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Boston completed the sweep Thursday night at PNC Arena with a 4-0 win over the Hurricanes after another dominant performance from Tuukka Rask and Co.

The Bruins’ top line of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand looked like, well the top line, in the victory, putting up an impressive combined eight points (four goals, four assists). After the win, no one seemed more amped up than Marchand.

(The below tweet comes with a NSFW warning)

Marchand, walking by a crowd reporters waiting near the ice: “How about that shit!??” — Matt Porter (@mattyports) May 17, 2019

Can’t say we blame him for the emotion.

This is the first time Boston has advanced to the Cup final since 2013 when they faced the Chicago Blackhawks, so it’s pretty understandable why Marchand is so fired up.

The B’s now await the winner of the St. Louis Blues-San Jose Sharks series. So until then, they’ll celebrate, rest and prepare to bring a third championship to the city of Boston this year.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images