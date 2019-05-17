Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Morale understandably is pretty high in the Boston Bruins’ locker room.

The B’s on Thursday beat the Hurricanes 4-0 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final to complete the sweep of Carolina.

After the game there was plenty of celebration both at PNC Arena and beyond. And it didn’t take long for Bruins winger David Pastrnak, who had a goal in the clinching game, to take to Twitter.

The 22-year-old shared a pretty great selfie with some of his Bruins teammates in the locker room.

The B’s now will play in their first Stanley Cup Final since 2013. They’ll take on either the San Jose Sharks or St. Louis Blues.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images