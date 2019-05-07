Bruce Cassidy Explains Why David Krejci Plays So Well In Postseason

David Krejci is no stranger to scoring in the postseason.

The Boston Bruins’ second-line center has made a habit of scoring in the spring, and he added to his playoff stat line Monday night.

Krejci scored the B’s first goal in a 3-0 Game 6 series-clinching victory in their second-round matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 33-year-old gathered a rebound from Jake DeBrusk and fired a snipe from the circle in the second period.

So why is Krejci so good in the playoffs?

After the B’s win, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy gave his take on Krejci’s postseason success. To hear his entire press conference, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images