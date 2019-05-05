Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Says Leg Stings ‘In A Good Way’ After Blocked Shot

Whenever it team makes a run at a Stanley Cup, it feels like there’s always some iconic blocked shot that occurred along the way.

(The Gregory Campbell shift comes to mind.)

Well, the Boston Bruins might have gotten that very block Saturday night.

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy took a slap shot off his ankle/leg in the final seconds of Boston’s 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. McAvoy’s teammates praised the blueliner’s efforts after the victory, which gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Here’s the block:

McAvoy collapsed to the ice in obvious pain before gingerly skating to the bench. The play understandably raised concerns over whether McAVoy had suffered a potentially serious injury.

But not to worry, Bruins fans: McAvoy is just “fine.”

Here’s what the 21-year-old said after the game:

Charlie McAvoy said his right foot was okay after the Game 5 win. He admitted it stings, "but in a good way" after the blocked shot helped insure the crazy 4-3 win for the Bruins — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) May 5, 2019

.@CMcAvoy44 on his block in the final seconds: "I wasn't gonna be able to get my stick out there…got lucky that it hit me. I'm fine." pic.twitter.com/xmpKfKy9nh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 5, 2019

Hockey.

The Bruins will look to finish off the Blue Jackets in Monday night’s Game 6. Puck drop at Nationwide Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET.

