Bruins’ David Backes Amazed By Zdeno Chara’s ‘Freakish’ Ability

Zdeno Chara needs to make sure he keeps himself in tip-top shape in order to play at the highest level in each game for for the Bruins, especially at age 42.

The Boston defenseman has shown off his insane workouts via Instagram, and has been a huge (literally) presence on the ice for the B’s throughout the course of the regular season and playoffs.

While Boston fans are used to seeing 40-plus-year-olds help lead its teams to lengthy seasons that end in championships, it’s something “freakish” (in a good way, of course) to David Backes.

“Watch the pregame skate today and he’s battling as hard as anyone out there, probably harder than anyone,” Backes told The Boston Globe’s Tara Sullivan. “You love to see that. He sets the tone. He’s the captain of the team. At 42 years old and doing what he’s doing, it is freakish. He’s a giant of a man that’s taken care of himself. He’s earned every game he’s played in this league and continues to be a factor. He’s one cog in the wheel in something that we believe is special.”

Chara will need to continue to set said tone as his team prepares for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final on Thursday night at TD Garden against the Carolina Hurricanes.

